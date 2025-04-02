Braylon Staley Injury: Emerging but absent Wednesday

Staley is reportedly emerging as Tennessee's top slot receiver but also missed Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, per 247Sports.com.

Staley caught just three passes for 21 yards as a true freshman with the Vols, but appears to be slated for a much bigger role in 2025. Still, he missed Wednesday's practice session for an undisclosed reason, injury or otherwise. We're still nearly five months out from the start of the season, so Staley has plenty of time to recover if necessary.