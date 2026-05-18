Brendan Sorsby Injury: Files injunction for eligibility case

Sorsby has filed for an injunction against the NCAA seeking college eligibility, per Pete Thamel.

Sorsby is looking to expedite his reinstatement process, and his lawsuit is the next step in that situation. The former Cincinnati gunslinger who transferred to Texas Tech this offseason's eligibility is up in the air after he was outed for a gambling problem that included making bets on his own team when he was at Indiana. Sorsby's path to playing in 2026 looks extremely murky given how the NCAA views gambling by its own athletes, but he'll give it a go in court.