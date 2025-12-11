Sorsby has yet to commit either way in terms of playing in Cincinnati's bowl game, but it doesn't sound all that promising that the star gunslinger will suit on on Jan. 2 against the Midshipmen. Sorsby is enjoying the aftermath of a career year in which he tossed for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 580 yards and nine scores on the ground as well. With one more year of eligibility, he's likely gauging the transfer portal as well as any potential opportunities at the next level.