Brendan Sorsby Injury: NCAA denies reinstatement for 2026

Sorsby's request for reinstatement for eligibility has been denied by the NCAA, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

This could be the final nail in the coffin for Sorsby's quest to suit up for Texas Tech in 2026. The highly-touted transfer gunslinger was recently ousted for a gambling addiction that dates back to his time with Indiana, where it was revealed he placed bets on Hoosiers games. Sorsby now appears to be without eligibility for the 2026 college football season, meaning he may have to pivot. This is a further twist of the knife for Texas Tech, who now hopes backup quarterback Will Hammond (knee) will be good to go by the fall.