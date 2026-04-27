Brendan Sorsby Injury: Taking indefinite leave of absence

Sorsby is taking an indefinite leave of absence and is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports. He is reportedly also under investigation by the NCAA.

According to Thamel, Sorsby bet on Indiana football during his 2022 season with the team, a campaign in which he redshirted after playing only one game. The bets were on Indiana to win, and none came during his lone game. Sorsby's betting has been small yet sporadic over a period of time, so he is not drawing criminal charges for his betting. Sorsby will take as much time as he needs with what has been described as a mental health issue; it remains to be seen what that means for him in terms of his availability for 2026.