After a 48-hour visit flurry, Sorsby has decided that Texas Tech is where he will transfer to for 2026. The quarterback cited coaching staff, facilities and overall culture as to why he selected TTU. Their last point includes an aggressive portal approach, which helped Tech finish atop the Big 12 Conference last season. Texas Tech's spending spree continues, and senior quarterback Behren Morton no longer being college-eligible ensures that Sorsby will be the 2026 Red Raiders' primary QB. During 2025, he completed 61.6 percent of 336 pass attempts for 2,800 yards and a 27-5 TD-INT ratio. Sorsby logged more than 35 total touchdowns, scoring nine times on 100 carries.