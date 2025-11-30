Sorsby had a productive day Saturday, but it was not enough to stop the Bearcats' slide down the Big 12 standings. It was the team's fourth straight loss, but this was the first of that streak where Sorsby played well. He played a clean game with three touchdown passes and no turnovers and added over 50 yards on the ground for the fifth time this season. He had another highly productive regular season in 2025, throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He'll look to cap the campaign off during bowl season.