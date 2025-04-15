Brendan Sullivan News: Back in the portal
Sullivan has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.
Sullivan will explore opportunities to contribute elsewhere after spending one season with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4 junior quarterback, who previously appeared with Northwestern, has thrown for 1,777 yards (172-of-248), 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions across his three-year collegiate career. Sullivan, who also added 407 yards and seven scores on the ground, has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Brendan Sullivan
Free Agent
