Brendon Lewis News: Begins spring as favorite to start

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey indicated that Lewis has a "step up" in the race for the starting quarterback job to open spring ball, Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Lewis is a well-traveled signal-caller, spending his first two seasons at Colorado before playing the last two at Nevada, where he posted 2,290 passing yards and a 16:7 TD:INT ratio last season, adding 157 carries for 775 yards and eight touchdowns as a runner. The senior signal-caller seemed the likely favorite to land the starting gig vacated by Seth Henigan's graduation, and indications are he's viewed as early leader.