Brett Eskildsen Injury: Finishes spring ahead of schedule

Eskildsen (undisclosed) finished spring practice ahead of his recovery schedule, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Eskildsen was reported not to get live reps during spring, but he luckily started making promising strides in the latter half of the practices. The 6-foot-1 wideout is now primed to make a return come fall, and he should be on the field for the Nittany Lions' opener barring any major problems.