Brett Eskildsen Injury: Sidelined in practice

Eskildsen (undisclosed) was sidelined for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Eskildsen's fall camp continued Monday, and among Penn State's practice non-participants then, Eskildsen was one. Without him at wide receiver, PSU's primary options in practice were Chase Sowell and Koby Howard, with Keith Jones added if the Lions expanded to three WRs.