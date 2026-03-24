Brett Eskildsen Injury: Will not get live reps for spring

Eskildsen will not get live reps in the spring because of an undisclosed injury, Onward Sports reports.

Eskildsen is one of multiple players who are not only transferred from Iowa State for 2026 but also injured going into the spring. On the plus side, he should be ready for Penn State's fall camp, as Daniel Gallen of 247Sports reported that the PSU roster should be healthy by then, barring any setbacks.