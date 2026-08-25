Brett Eskildsen News: Good to go in practice

Eskildsen (undisclosed) participated in Penn State's practice Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.

An undisclosed issue caused Eskilden's recent absence from practice, but he is back for Penn State's last few sessions before the regular season ends. He is one of many players who followed PSU head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State, and for the wide receiver, it makes sense given his development under the aforementioned HC. Just last year, Eskildsen broke out with 30 receptions for 526 yards and five touchdowns.