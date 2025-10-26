Eskildsen's lone catch was a big one as it went for a 75-yard touchdown and was QB Rocco Becht's only touchdown pass on the day. Becht also threw three interceptions and mostly struggled versus the Cougars. Eskildsen tends to be a boom-or-bust fantasy play because he's averaging just 4.4 targets per game. That's a lower rate than other number one receivers across the country. Iowa State tends to utilize their tight ends in the passing game more than other teams as well. Iowa State will host Arizona State next week.