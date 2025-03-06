Brett Norfleet Injury: Limited to open spring

Norfleet (undisclosed) is wearing a non-contact jersey and will be limited during spring camp, per Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Norfleet underwent surgery last offseason for an undisclosed injury, and the Missouri staff is clearly still be cautious with the tight end. He caught 26 passes for 235 yards and two scores in 2024, and is set to be one of the Tigers' primary tight ends this fall. Still, he'll be a limited participant during spring camp, which should give Missouri opportunities to look at other young tight ends such as Jordon Harris.