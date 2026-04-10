Brett Norfleet Injury: Should be full-go by fall camp
Norfleet (shoulder) remains limited for Missouri but is expected to be full-g by fall camp, per the Columbia Daily Tribune.
Norfleet still isn't a full participant with the Tigers, but given that he's expected to heal by fall camp, this isn't an injury that should cause too much concern for fantasy managers. The tight end caught 31 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now