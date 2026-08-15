Brett Norfleet News: Full go for fall camp

Norfleet (shoulder) is a full participant during Missouri's fall camp, per Jon Lieber of KRCG.

Norfleet was a limited participant during Missouri's spring camp while he was nursing a shoulder injury, but the tight end is back and was seen using a gauntlet machine. The 6-foot-6 tight end is coming off his best season yet after hauling in 31 receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns in the 2025 season. Now that he is fully healthy, he'll look to continue to improve and build off his momentum heading into the 2026 campaign.