Brian Kortovich Injury: PSU player sidelined

Kortovich (undisclosed) was sidelined for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Kortovich is a 6-foot-4, 241-pound freshman who redshirted his 2025 season for Penn State, meaning that he re-enrolled at PSU. The tight end has not participated in back-to-back Monday practices, putting into question his availability for PSU's regular-season opener.