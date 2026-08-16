Brian Rowe News: Breaking out as top-receiver option
Rowe is emerging as UCLA's top-wideout option, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.
There is no doubt that Rowe will hold a starting role in the receiver room for the Bruins this season, and there is growing belief he could emerge as Nico Iamaleava's top target. The wideout is currently competing in a revamped receiving corps that is actively searching for a true WR1 for Iamaleva. With fall camp at the midway point, Rowe still has time to continue to separate himself from fellow wideouts Landon Ellis and Semaj Moran.
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