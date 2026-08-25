Brian Williams Injury: Dealing with lower-body issue
Williams is dealing with a lower-body issue, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.
Auburn's fall camp has commenced, and it continued Tuesday, but with Williams as a non-participant. He spent the entire session, seemingly as a means to test his lower body. The fact that Williams continually ran is encouraging, but he is not out of the woods for his availability going into Week 1 against Baylor.
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