Brian Williams News: Getting first-team reps
Williams was observed taking first-team reps during the team's spring game, Peter Rauterkus of AL.com reports.
Williams continues working his way up the pecking order in the team's revamped wide receiver room, but his participation with the first team certainly indicates his arrow is trending upward. The freshman wide receiver will continue working throughout camp as he aims to earn a role for the upcoming season.
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