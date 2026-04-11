Brock Glenn Injury: Not dressed for spring game
Glenn (undisclosed) is not dressed for Western Kentucky's spring game Saturday, Jeff Nations of Bowling Green Daily News reports.
Glenn not being dressed for Western Kentucky's spring game gives Rodney Tisdale a prime opportunity to step up Saturday. The former transferred from Florida State with an intent to improve his chances of starting, but in order to do that, he must now wait until the summer or fall.
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