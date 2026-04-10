Brock Glenn News: Competing for QB1 gig

Glenn is competing with Rodney Tisdale for the Hilltoppers' QB gig, per the Bowling Green Daily News.

Glenn spent three seasons at Florida State and burned two years of eligibility. Last fall, he tossed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role. He's right in the mix to compete with Tisdale for Western Kentucky's QB1 role, and with both gunslingers boasting experience and various levels of upside, this should be an intriguing quarterback competition.