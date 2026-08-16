Bryan Jackson Injury: Not looking 100 percent

Jackson (undisclosed) underwent rehab work to the side in Sunday's practice, Seamus Rohrer of SI.com reports.

Jackson returned to the practice field recently, but he went to the side for rehab work on Sunday, suggesting his previously diagnosed minor injury has still not dissipated. For this reason, his injury status returns to questionable going into Sept. 6's game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame. Jackson, having logged 36 rushing attempts for 123 yards and four touchdowns last season, is looking to prove that he can be an instrumental piece in the Badgers' running back room, just like he was at USC.