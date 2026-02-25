Bryant Wesco Injury: Looks amazing for spring

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wescon (back) "looks amazing" and is participating in everything other than live work, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Wesco went down with a scary back injury in October versus SMU this past season, but he looks to be on the come-up as spring ball progresses. The incoming junior wide receiver brought in 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns before his season-ender. If he continues to progress in this way, he should be back to full contact come fall camp, if not sooner.