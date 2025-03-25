College Football
Bryce Cain Injury: Will not go through all of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Cain will not go through all of Auburn's spring practice, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.

Cain is a freshman wideout trying to establish himself as an option in Auburn's receiver corps for 2025. However, he will get a late start compared to his fellow WRs. Cain has not been ruled out for spring, but him looking doubtful for it suggests a summer or fall return is more likely.

