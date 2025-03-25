Bryce Cain Injury: Will not go through all of practice
Cain will not go through all of Auburn's spring practice, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.
Cain is a freshman wideout trying to establish himself as an option in Auburn's receiver corps for 2025. However, he will get a late start compared to his fellow WRs. Cain has not been ruled out for spring, but him looking doubtful for it suggests a summer or fall return is more likely.
