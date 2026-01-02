Underwood had a serviceable showing in the bowl game but tossed three interceptions in the second half of the contest -- one when the game was mostly out of hand. Despite his struggles with turnovers in this one, Underwood still compiled a solid freshman campaign with the Wolverines, completing 60.3 percent of his 335 pass attempts for 2,428 yards and an 11:9 TD:INT ratio while rushing 88 times for 392 yards and six touchdowns. He'll lead the Wolverines offense again in 2026, assuming he elects to stick around in Ann Arbor despite an unexpected regime change this offseason.