Bryce Underwood News: Draws praise in camp

Underwood has turned in 13 good practices through Michigan's first 13 sessions, offensive coordinator Jason Beck said, according to Anthony Broome of On3.com.

This is a reassuring sign for Underwood as he looks to emerge as a top quarterback in all of college football heading into his sophomore year. The signal-caller has had more time to grasp Michigan's new offensive system and has earned high praise from Jason Beck for his productive fall camp so far. Underwood will lead the offense under center once again this season, looking to build on a freshman campaign where he threw for 2,468 yards with an 11:9 TD-INT ratio.