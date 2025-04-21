Bryce Underwood News: Mixed bag in spring game

Underwood completed 12-of-26 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Michigan's spring game, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Underwood, who remains the favorite to start for the Wolverines this fall, showed promised mixed with youthful inexperience during Michigan's Maize vs. Blue spring game. The 6-foot-4 quarterback, the consensus top prospect in the class of 2025, tossed an 88-yard touchdown on a reverse play, but also missed multiple long balls downfield. Underwood will look to touch up his errors as the Wolverines prepare for the 2025 season.