Underwood had a solid day against the Badgers, completing 68 percent of his passes while throwing for 270 yards and a score. The 6-foot-4 freshman connected with receiver Donaven McCulley on a 29-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, giving the Wolverines a 17-7 lead at the time. Underwood has put together a solid start to his highly anticipated collegiate career, throwing for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns to one interception while adding 181 yards and three scores on the ground through five games. His next opportunity will come when the Wolverines travel to LA to face USC on Saturday.