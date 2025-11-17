Though he threw for a season-high 280 passing yards against the Wildcats, it was a forgettable day as a passer for Underwood as he was held without a throwing score and threw his first multi-interception game as a Wolverine. The 6-foot-4 freshman managed to salvage his day with a nine-yard rushing score in the second quarter, giving the Wolverines a 14-6 lead at the time. A road battle against Maryland on Saturday will serve as one final tune-up before the inevitable collision with rival Ohio State in the season finale.