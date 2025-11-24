Underwood had a solid outing against the Terrapins on Saturday, throwing for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day. The 6-foot-4 freshman connected with receivers Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley on scoring strikes of 12 and 22 yards in the first and second quarters, helping build the lead for the Wolverines. It was an excellent time for Underwood to find himself and put together one of his best passing performances of the season, as the top-ranked rival Ohio State Buckeyes await in The Game on Saturday.