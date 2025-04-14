Brycen Coleman News: Stellar in spring ball

Coleman stood out during Vanderbilt's spring practices, Joey Dwyer of 247Sports.com reports.

Coleman put on a show during Vanderbilt's spring practices, with Joey Dwyer of 247Sports.com calling him the "Offensive star of the spring". The 6-foot-5 sophomore tight end, who tallied two receptions for 29 yards during the Commodores' spring game this past Saturday, looks like a prime candidate to replaced Eli Stowers when the senior tight end graduates.