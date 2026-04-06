Brycen Coleman News: Switches position to wide receiver
Coleman has changed his position from tight end to wide receiver, according to Vanderbilt's 2026 roster.
Coleman's position change comes after a solid 2025 in which he logged three receptions (on five targets) for 67 yards (22.3 averaged per catch) and one touchdown. Perhaps there is room for a statistical improvement on his part following the switch.
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