Brycen Coleman headshot

Brycen Coleman News: Switches position to wide receiver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Coleman has changed his position from tight end to wide receiver, according to Vanderbilt's 2026 roster.

Coleman's position change comes after a solid 2025 in which he logged three receptions (on five targets) for 67 yards (22.3 averaged per catch) and one touchdown. Perhaps there is room for a statistical improvement on his part following the switch.

Brycen Coleman
Vanderbilt
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