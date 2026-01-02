Graves hadn't tallied more than five catches or 61 yards in a game prior to the bowl showing, so he certainly picked a good time to show up. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn the win, but the junior will have something to build off of heading into 2026. Graves turned in career-best marks for catches (35) and receiving yards (330) in 2025 and matched his two touchdowns from 2024, and he'll have one more year of eligibility to conclude his college tenure, whether it be with the Chants or elsewhere.