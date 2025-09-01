Washington had a slightly disappointing start to the season Friday as he gained just 56 total yards and did not find the end zone versus Auburn. However, it was clear that he was easily the number one option out of the backfield as he received 14 carries, and he was also targeted four times through the air. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson attempted 48 passes in the opener, and if anything close to that becomes the norm for the Bears, Washington could find himself not living up to his lofty expectations.