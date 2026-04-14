Bryson Washington News: Healthy for spring camp

Washington (foot) is healthy for Auburn's spring camp, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.

Washington became full-go in the last few days, but full-go nonetheless. The running back transferred to Auburn from Baylor after back-to-back seasons with more than 150 carries, 750 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Though he does not change Power Conference levels, the question is whether all of Washington's skill set translates to the SEC, especially for a rebuilding program like Auburn.