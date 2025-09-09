In a game where the Bears passed the ball 50 times, the team still managed to give Washington a career-high 31 carries. He did well with that massive workload, gaining over 100 yards and scoring twice, including a touchdown in the first overtime. The elite play of quarterback Sawyer Robertson so far is not necessarily great for Washington's ceiling especially since he is not a high-volume pass catcher, but the Bears have still made it a priority to give Washington the ball and that will continue once conference play begins.