Bull Mitchell headshot

Bull Mitchell Injury: Limited-contact practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Mitchell (undisclosed) logged a limited-contact practice Friday, David H. Murray of 247Sports.com reports.

Ideally for Mitchell, 2026 is the year he finally gets his collegiate career going, considering his 2025 season is without any counting stats. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, his injury status is questionable heading into Sept. 5, when Mississippi State will host Louisiana-Monroe.

Bull Mitchell
Mississippi State
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