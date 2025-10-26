Ficklin ran for a 63-yard touchdown on his second play which previewed how he would dominate Colorado on the night. Starter Devon Dampier (ankle) was available in an emergency situation, however, that was not needed as Ficklin dazzled the home crowd. The freshman has a bright future if he can continue to develop behind Dampier who is similar prospect. With a huge game against Cincinnati up next, it's expected that Dampier will be back in the line-up with Ficklin ready in the wings if he's needed.