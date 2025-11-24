Ficklin continues to play a significant role as he added three rushing touchdowns in the first half of a crazy game with Kansas State. The back-up QB has at least one rushing score in his last four games and 10 total on the season. Utah fought back from a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes. It was the starter Devon Dampier who stole the show late in the fourth quarter with a long run and the go-ahead touchdown. It appears that both Dampier and Ficklin will see carries for the rest of the season. Utah will finish the regular season at Kansas.