Byron Cardwell News: Departs from California

Cardwell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Cardwell will depart from California after spending one season with the program. The 6-foot redshirt sophomore, who started his career with Oregon, has tallied 96 carries for 568 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, along with 10 receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown through the air during his three-year collegiate career. Cardwell will look for a larger role with a new program this offseason after struggling to catch on with the Golden Bears last fall.