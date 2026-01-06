Brown logged previous excellence under head coach Alex Golesh, so once he became Auburn's newest HC, the quarterback followed suit. For their first year together, 2023, Brown's stats include a career-best 3,292 passing yards. After an injury-limited 2024, he got back on track the next year. Brown recorded 3,158 passing yards, a 28-7 TD-INT ratio and 14 rushing touchdowns, the last two both career-highs. He will be the 2026 Tigers' primary quarterback, shoring up a position they struggled with last year.