Kubnik suffered an injury against Boston College and was unable to finish the contest as the Tigers blew the Eagles out of the water, and the quarterback was replaced by Christopher Vizzina. Kubnik didn't practice Monday night but is expected to be a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it appears as if the Clemson coaching staff feels optimistic their starting gunslinger will be a full participant in ensuing practices. "He'll ramp up," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I expect him to play vs. SMU."