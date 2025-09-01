Klubnik struggled in Clemson's opener against an opportunistic LSU defense that forced takeaways and harassed the Tigers all night. He only completed 50 percent of his passes and gave the ball away on a rough interception where he simply missed his receiver. This was a massive game for LSU, which had lost five straight openers and was desperate for a win, even in Week 1. Still, you'd like to see Klubnik perform better in the friendly confines of his home stadium. He had a big bounce-back opportunity next week against Troy.