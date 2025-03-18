Cade McConnell Injury: Remains out in spring
McConnell (wrist) is out for spring ball and his return remains uncertain, according to Bret Bloomqvist of El Paso Times.
McConnell has been sidelined due to wrist surgery, so Skyler Locklear has been the No. 1 option at quarterback. McConnell is working his way back from the injury, though, and he should be able to return closer to the start of the regular season.
