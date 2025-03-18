College Football
Cade McConnell headshot

Cade McConnell Injury: Remains out in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

McConnell (wrist) is out for spring ball and his return remains uncertain, according to Bret Bloomqvist of El Paso Times.

McConnell has been sidelined due to wrist surgery, so Skyler Locklear has been the No. 1 option at quarterback. McConnell is working his way back from the injury, though, and he should be able to return closer to the start of the regular season.

Cade McConnell
UTEP
