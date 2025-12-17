Though Creel didn't stuff the stat sheet, he was efficient, completing 70 percent of his throws, and he didn't turn the ball over, both of which are steps in the right direction for the redshirt sophomore gunslinger. In his first year of action with the Gamecocks, he tossed for 1,514 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 1,075 yards and seven scores. The ability Creel flashed as a dual threat will likely earn him more chances at a starting gig in his remaining two years of eligibility.