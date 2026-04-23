Caden Creel News: Shows off deep ball in spring game

Creel was a standout at the Jacksonville State spring game while putting his deep ball on display, per Jared Gravette of The Anniston Star.

Creel started off the spring game with a bang, connecting with receivers on a pair of long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first score came on a 74-yard strike to receiver Darius Cannon before Creel connected with Bryson Roullier on a 55-yard score on the next drive. The 6-foot quarterback was largely known as a runner last season as he threw for 1,514 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions while accounting for 1,075 yards and seven scores on the ground.