Caden Creel News: Shows off deep ball in spring game
Creel was a standout at the Jacksonville State spring game while putting his deep ball on display, per Jared Gravette of The Anniston Star.
Creel started off the spring game with a bang, connecting with receivers on a pair of long touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first score came on a 74-yard strike to receiver Darius Cannon before Creel connected with Bryson Roullier on a 55-yard score on the next drive. The 6-foot quarterback was largely known as a runner last season as he threw for 1,514 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions while accounting for 1,075 yards and seven scores on the ground.
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