College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caden Durham headshot

Caden Durham Injury: Sits out spring scrimmage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Durham sat out the spring scrimmage due to an ankle injury, Cory Diaz of The Advertiser reports.

Durham practiced Thursday, however, so the injury might not be as severe. Kaleb Jackson took the first-team reps in Durham's place, but Durham should be the starter if healthy for the fall. He racked up 139 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns, as well as adding 28 catches for 260 yards and two additional scores, across 12 games in 2024.

Caden Durham
LSU
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now