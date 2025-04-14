Caden Durham Injury: Sits out spring scrimmage

Durham sat out the spring scrimmage due to an ankle injury, Cory Diaz of The Advertiser reports.

Durham practiced Thursday, however, so the injury might not be as severe. Kaleb Jackson took the first-team reps in Durham's place, but Durham should be the starter if healthy for the fall. He racked up 139 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns, as well as adding 28 catches for 260 yards and two additional scores, across 12 games in 2024.