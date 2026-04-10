Caden Knighten News: Full go in spring ball

Knighten (head) is at 100 percent in Baylor's spring practice period, per The Baylor Lariat.

Knighten was taken to the hospital after being stretchered off the field in Baylor's Week 14 game against Houston. However, he's made a full recovery and is a a full participant in the Bears' spring practice period. In his freshman season in Waco, the tailback ran for 469 yards and one touchdown on 104 carries, also catching 11 passes for 134 yards and a score.